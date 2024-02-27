Mark Zuckerberg's Asia tour: Meta chief gives 10/10 to McDonald's burgers, Ebi in Japan. Here are his favourites on menu
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg shared a post on Facebook and Instagram and even reviewed a Japanese McDonald's, giving it a 10/10 and asking for it to be given a Michelin star.
Meta Platforms chief Mark Zuckerberg, who is on a mini-Asia tour, is currently in Japan, exploring the heritage and food of the country. The Meta chief is likely to visit Seoul, and may also attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.