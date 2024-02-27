Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg shared a post on Facebook and Instagram and even reviewed a Japanese McDonald's, giving it a 10/10 and asking for it to be given a Michelin star.

Meta Platforms chief Mark Zuckerberg, who is on a mini-Asia tour, is currently in Japan, exploring the heritage and food of the country. The Meta chief is likely to visit Seoul, and may also attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Mark is in Japan for a personal trip and will also meet with a few key partners while he is here," Bloomberg quoted Meta Platforms' spokesperson as saying. “As it’s been reported, Mark is planning to visit Korea briefly for a few key partner meetings."

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding menu unveiled; 65 chefs from Indore to cook 2,500 dishes The 39-year-old Meta chief on Tuesday shared a post on Facebook and Instagram and even reviewed a Japanese McDonald's, giving it a 10/10 and asking for it to be given a Michelin star. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tech billionaire also shared photos of himself in sunglasses eating a burger and of his wife Priscilla Chan outside the golden arches.

When quizzed on the best on the menu by an Instagram user, Zuckerberg even shared his favourites.

Also Read | AAP announces 5 Lok Sabha poll candidates for Delhi, Haryana The Meta chief considered the Japanese McDonald's Ebi burger 'So Good' and rated it 10/10. Zuckerberg went ahead and called the Double burger with egg a ‘banger’ (something catchy and exciting) with a 10/10 rating. He also gave 10/10 to local McNuggets for their great texture. However, the Teriyaki Chicken and Churros received 8/10 rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zukerberg shared his McDonald's appreciation post in ‘Made with Ray-Ban|Meta’ tag on Instagram. The tag is specially made for sharing their unique point of view of the world through the new smart glasses.

Separately, the tech billionaire on February 26 met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed artificial intelligence issues, reported Reuters.

Also Read | PM Modi announces names of four astronauts for Gaganyaan mission at ISRO | Watch "We had a good, productive conversation about AI and the future of technology," Reuters quoted Zuckerberg as saying at the prime minister's residence in Tokyo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said Zuckerberg would also visit South Korea at the end of this month to discuss AI with Samsung Electronics chairman, Jay Y. Lee, and possibly meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

He is also supposed to meet the CEO of LG Electronics to discuss the development of a mixed-reality headset to compete with Apple's Vision Pro, the Korea Economic Daily reported.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala’s parents expecting child in March: Reports After his Seoul visit, the Meta chief is likely to visit Jamnagar in Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani. The three-day festivities, which will start on March 1, will draw celebrities in business, technology and entertainment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

