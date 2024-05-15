Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shared pictures of his 40th birthday party, showing him enjoying the occasion with friends and family. During the festivities, Zuckerberg can also be seen sitting with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in what appears to be a college dorm room.

The pictures show Zuckerberg sitting on a chair, wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans with a gold chain around his neck. Meanwhile, Bill Gates can be seen sitting nearby on a couch, wearing what appears to be a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

While the image might suggest that the two tech leaders are in a college dorm room, it is actually a replica of the Harvard dorm room where Zuckerberg started Facebook. Other pictures shared by Zuckerberg are of other important places in his life, including his first childhood bedroom, his first apartment, his office in lock-down mode and Pinocchio's Pizzeria.

Sharing his birthday celebrations in a post on Instagram, Zuckerberg wrote, “Grateful for my first 40 years! Priscilla threw me a little party and recreated a bunch of places I lived in the early days,"

Notably, both Zuckerberg and Bill Gates attended Harvard University at one time or another, but later dropped out to pursue their dreams of starting a business.

‘I was allowed to throw a bash’ says Priscilla Chan:

Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan also shared some pictures from the celebrations as she revealed that the Meta top executive doesn't allow her to throw a big party for his birthday but he made an exception for the special occassion.

She wrote in an Instagram post, “Mark doesn't usually let me go big for his birthday but for his 40th I was allowed to throw a bash as long our friends and family also roasted him. We all had a blast! Let’s just say that no one suffered from a lack of material!"

“Jokes aside, as I reflect on the 21 of Mark's birthdays we have spent together, one of my favorite things about Mark is how he really, truly believes in people. He sees the potential in all of us. I have no idea what adventures are coming next, but I’m here for all of them. Here’s to many more" Chan added

