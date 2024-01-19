Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his company is entering the race to make an artificial general intelligence system or AGI, reported The Verge. The 39-year-old tech leader did not provide an exact definition or a timeline for creating AGI but did mention that he is making some changes in the Meta's AI research group.

While providing the reasoning behind creating AGI, Zuckerberg told The Verge, “We’ve come to this view that, in order to build the products that we want to build, we need to build for general intelligence," Zuckerberg tells me in an exclusive interview. “I think that’s important to convey because a lot of the best researchers want to work on the more ambitious problems."

When being asked about a definition for AGI, Zuckerberg said, “I don’t have a one-sentence, pithy definition… You can quibble about if general intelligence is akin to human-level intelligence, or is it like human-plus, or is it some far-future super intelligence. But to me, the important part is actually the breadth of it, which is that intelligence has all these different capabilities where you have to be able to reason and have intuition."

Zuckerberg's take on AI talent wars:

Zuckerberg also shared his take on the ‘intense talent wars’ in the artificial intelligence industry. He said, “We’re used to there being pretty intense talent wars… But there are different dynamics here with multiple companies going for the same profile, [and] a lot of VCs and folks throwing money at different projects, making it easy for people to start different things externally."

According to a report by AFP, AI companies including Elon Musk's xAI, OpenAI and others are battling it out to attract programmers and thinkers to develop generative AI models.

The report, citing The Information, noted that Google offers its researchers stock compensation to prevent them from being poached, while OpenAI offers its employees multi-million dollar packages.

In addition, the report noted that these employees want to work at companies that are committed to the idea of creating human-level AI

