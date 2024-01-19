Mark Zuckerberg commits to developing Artificial General Intelligence: ‘Want to work on more ambitious problems’
Zuckerberg believes that building for general intelligence is necessary to create the products Meta wants to build, attracting the best researchers to work on ambitious problems.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his company is entering the race to make an artificial general intelligence system or AGI, reported The Verge. The 39-year-old tech leader did not provide an exact definition or a timeline for creating AGI but did mention that he is making some changes in the Meta's AI research group.