Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has outlined the AI ambitions for the social media behemoth in 2025, stating that the company's ChatGPT rival Meta AI will be the leading assistant and serve over 1 billion people. He also stated that the company's upcoming large language model (LLM), Llama 4 will be ‘state of the art’.
In subsequent posts on Threads, Zuckerberg wrote, This will be a defining year for AI. In 2025, I expect Meta AI will be the leading assistant serving more than 1 billion people, Llama 4 will become the leading state of the art model, and we'll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts. To power this, Meta is building a 2GW+ datacenter that is so large it would cover a significant part of Manhattan.
“We'll bring online ~1GW of compute in '25 and we'll end the year with more than 1.3 million GPUs. We're planning to invest $60-65B in capex this year while also growing our AI teams significantly, and we have the capital to continue investing in the years ahead. This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership. Let's go build! 💪" the Meta CEO added.