Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg anticipates a transformative year for AI in 2025, aiming for over 1 billion users with Meta AI and significant advancements in data centers and GPU deployment, backed by a $60-65 billion investment in capex to enhance innovation and technology leadership.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has outlined the AI ambitions for the social media behemoth in 2025, stating that the company's ChatGPT rival Meta AI will be the leading assistant and serve over 1 billion people. He also stated that the company's upcoming large language model (LLM), Llama 4 will be 'state of the art'.

In subsequent posts on Threads, Zuckerberg wrote, This will be a defining year for AI. In 2025, I expect Meta AI will be the leading assistant serving more than 1 billion people, Llama 4 will become the leading state of the art model, and we'll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts. To power this, Meta is building a 2GW+ datacenter that is so large it would cover a significant part of Manhattan.