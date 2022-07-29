Mark Zuckerberg’s bid to reinvent Facebook parent Meta hits early snags6 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 02:22 PM IST
Tech giant confronts challenges from slowing sales, TikTok competition and some users' discontent
Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to remake Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. are off to a halting start, despite a new sense of urgency after the company posted its first-ever quarter of falling sales.