Mark Zuckerberg’s bid to reinvent Facebook parent Meta hits early snags

Facebook, as Meta was called before its rebranding last year, has gone through turmoil before. But adding to Mr. Zuckerberg’s challenge is the economic backdrop against which this transformation is playing out. Soaring inflation is weighing on advertising spending and there is stiff competition among platforms for what ad dollars are out there. Ad prices that fell 8% in the first quarter, by Meta’s calculation, declined 14% in the April through June period, the company said Wednesday as it reported quarterly results. A year ago, the company reported an increase of 47% year-over-year for its average price per ad.