Mark Zuckerberg signals premium version of Meta AI app to rival ChatGPT, Gemini: Report

Meta Platforms is considering the introduction of a paid tier for its newly launched standalone AI app, Meta AI, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg revealed during the company’s first-quarter 2025 earnings call on Wednesday,reported The Verge.

Unveiled this week, the Meta AI app brings the company’s generative-AI assistant out of Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp and into a dedicated environment where users can chat with the bot and generate images on demand. Meta says the service already boasts close to a billion users worldwide.

During the call, Zuckerberg signalled that Meta could soon follow rivals such as OpenAI, Google and Microsoft by offering a ‘premium service’ aimed at customers seeking greater computational power or enhanced functionality. “There’s an opportunity to offer a premium service for people who want to unlock more compute or additional functionality,” he explained.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Microsoft’s Copilot all feature subscription plans that grant subscribers priority access during peak times, faster response speeds and access to cutting-edge models. Meta’s potential premium tier is expected to compete directly with these established offerings.

According to the report, Meta remains deeply committed to expanding its artificial-intelligence capabilities. The company reported revenue of US$42 billion for the quarter, and Zuckerberg disclosed that the AI investment budget had been increased from an earlier US$65 billion up to US$72 billion. “We now expect to invest up to $72 billion on AI,” he remarked, underscoring the strategic importance of machine learning across Meta’s portfolio.

In addition to a subscription option, Zuckerberg hinted at the integration of product recommendations and advertising within Meta AI. However, he cautioned that the firm’s immediate priority would be to drive user adoption and engagement. “I expect that we’re going to be largely focused on scaling and deepening engagement for at least the next year,” he said, “before we’ll really be ready to start building out the business.”