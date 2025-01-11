Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg slammed Apple for inventing anything new in the last 20 years. He stated that Steve Jobs invented the first ever iPhone and Cupertino based tech giant has been sitting on that since then,

Zuckerberg was speaking during an almost 3 hour long podcast with Joe Rogan where he also talked about the new changes to Meta's moderation policies, rivalry between Meta and Apple, Apple's app store policies and more.

“(Apple has) used the (iPhone) to put in place a lot of rules that I think it feel arbitrary. I feel like they haven’t really invented anything great in a while. It’s like Steve Jobs invented the iPhone and now they’re just kind of sitting on it 20 years later.” Zuckerberg said in the podcast.

“Acutally, I think, year over year, I’m not even sure they’re selling more iPhones at this point. I think like the sales might actually be declining. Part of it is that each generation doesn’t actually get that much better. So people are just taking longer to upgrade than they would before.” the Meta CEO added

Zuckerberg on Apple's app store policies: Zuckerberg also went on to criticize Apple for charging 30 percent fees charged by Apple is a way for company to subsidise the declining iPhone sales. He said, “So the number of sales, I think, has generally been flat to declining. So how are they making more money as a company? Well, they do it by basically like squeezing people and having this 30 percent tax on developers”

On Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest: Talking about the battle between Meta and Apple to take control of the virtual reality market, Zuckerberg said, "They shipped something for $3,500 that I think is worse than the thing that we shipped for $300 or $400. So, that clearly was not gonna work very well."