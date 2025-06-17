Mark Zuckerberg teases Meta smart glasses with Oakley—What’s coming on June 20?

Meta is gearing up to expand its smart glasses portfolio with a new collaboration, this time with Oakley, the iconic sports eyewear brand. The partnership was teased in a brief video posted on Monday by Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth, showing the logos of both companies but offering no glimpse of the new product.

June 20 reveal While details remain under wraps, Oakley confirmed the upcoming launch via Instagram, saying, “The next evolution is coming on June 20.” A verified Instagram page titled “Oakley | Meta” has also been created, posting a collaborative teaser video shared across Meta’s and Oakley’s official social channels. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reposted the teaser as well, adding to the anticipation.

The teaser’s closing frame shows the Oakley and Meta logos side by side, closely mirroring the branding style used for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which could indicate a continuation of Meta’s design language in wearable tech.

Building on the Ray-Ban legacy Meta’s smart glasses journey began in 2021 with its first-generation Ray-Ban Stories—glasses equipped with speakers and a camera, but without augmented reality capabilities. The second-generation model, released in 2023 and priced at $299, added an improved camera, enhanced audio, and an AI-powered assistant.

The Oakley collaboration could either introduce a third-generation upgrade or repackage the current specs in a sportier, performance-oriented frame, appealing to Oakley’s core user base of athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

Oakley, Ray-Ban share parent company Oakley, like Ray-Ban, is owned by Italy-based eyewear conglomerate EssilorLuxottica, making the collaboration a natural extension of Meta’s existing partnership with the group. According to a January report from Bloomberg, the Oakley-Meta glasses will be based on the Oakley Sphaera model and may feature a centrally placed built-in camera—unlike the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, where the camera sits on the edge of the frame.

What to expect With the June 20 launch drawing near, expectations are building around what Meta and Oakley will offer in this new line. Key questions include whether these glasses will feature further improvements in audio, camera quality, or onboard AI, and whether they will be tailored for sports, outdoor activities, or general lifestyle use.