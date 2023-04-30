Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, seems to firmly believe in the saying, "necessity is the mother of invention." He has recently taken up the hobby of sewing and has even started designing and 3D printing dresses since last month.

In a series of Instagram stories posted early on a Sunday morning, Mark shared pictures of his daughters wearing the innovative dresses he had created. The first three frames focus on the dresses themselves, while the last frame shows his daughter in a wholesome picture. Mark shared the details of his new project and wrote, "I have a passion for building things and have recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with my girls. Here are a few of my projects from the last month... (and yes, I had to learn how to sew)."

Eva Chen, a fellow tech entrepreneur, commented on Mark's post with the suggestion that his designs could be Met Gala-ready. This garnered attention from some of his followers who were curious about the kind of printer he was using to create such intricate prints.

Earlier this year, on March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan welcomed their third daughter into the world, whom they named Aurelia. The couple already has two daughters, Max who is seven years old, and August who is five years old.

Mark Zuckerberg had announced the news of Priscilla's pregnancy with a heartwarming picture of him and his wife, in which he wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year."

The couple's love story began in 2003, when they met while waiting in line for the bathroom at a Harvard University fraternity party. They began dating soon after and moved in together in 2010. They eventually got married in 2012.

(With inputs from ANI)