Mark Zuckerberg unleashes his creative side; learns sewing and 3D prints dresses2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 10:44 AM IST
In a series of Instagram stories posted early on a Sunday morning, Mark shared pictures of his daughters wearing the innovative dresses he had created.
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, seems to firmly believe in the saying, "necessity is the mother of invention." He has recently taken up the hobby of sewing and has even started designing and 3D printing dresses since last month.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×