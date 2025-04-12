Mark Zuckerberg worked with China on ‘custom-built censorship tools’: Meta whistleblower

Former Meta global public policy director Sarah Wynn-Williams leveled some serious allegations against the Mark Zuckerberg-led company earlier this week. In testimony on Capitol Hill earlier this week, Williams told senators that Meta worked "hand in glove" with the Chinese Communist Party to build a censorship system to silence critics on its platform.

Williams, who worked at the company from 2011 to 2017, said she watched as Meta executives decided to give the Chinese government access to Meta users' data.

“I saw Meta executives repeatedly undermine US national security and betray American values. They did these things in secret to win favor with Beijing and build an $18 billion business in China. We are engaged in a high stakes AI right arms race against China. And during my time at meta, company, executives lied about what they were doing with the Chinese Communist Party to employees, shareholders, Congress and the American public.”

“Mark Zuckerberg pledged himself a free speech champion. Yet a witness letter wrote hand in love with the Chinese Communist Party to construct and test, custom built censorship tools to the silenced and censored, their critics” she added.

Williams also made a shocking personal revelation when she added that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was learning Mandarin and also wanted Chinese President Xi Jinping to name his first child.

“When I was there, he wanted the president of China to name his first child. He was learning Mandarin. He was censoring to his heart’s content. Now, his new costume is MMA fighting or free speech. We don’t know what the next costume’s going to be, but it’ll be something different. It’s whatever gets him closest to power.”

Meta responds to whistleblower allegations: Meta spokesperson Andy Stone, in a statement to NBC, said Williams' testimony is “divorced from reality and riddled with false claims”.