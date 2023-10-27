Mark Zuckerberg's Threads aims to take Twitter's place with view counts, polls and pinned post feature on platform
Threads introduces new features to compete with X, including view counts, pinned posts, creating GIFs and adding polls in order to compete with the Elon Musk owned social media giant X.
Threads has introduced a slew of new features in an attempt to take the crown from Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) and create a "public square for communities". Threads is now adding the ability to see view counts, create polls, create GIFs, see view counts for posts and add pinned posts to your profile.