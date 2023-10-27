Threads introduces new features to compete with X, including view counts, pinned posts, creating GIFs and adding polls in order to compete with the Elon Musk owned social media giant X.

Threads has introduced a slew of new features in an attempt to take the crown from Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) and create a "public square for communities". Threads is now adding the ability to see view counts, create polls, create GIFs, see view counts for posts and add pinned posts to your profile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While X has had many of these features for a long time, Meta's social media app seems to be taking a cue from the reigning king to bring the users' favourite feature to its app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Threads and Instagram boss Adam Mosseri announced the launch of GIFs and polls for all users on the app. Users can create a poll by tapping the bottom right corner when creating a post, adding up to 4 options; voting will be open for 24 hours, and Threads will send a notification to all voters when the poll closes.

Meanwhile, GIFs can be added to a post by tapping the GIF icon and selecting the desired GIF. For now, only one GIF can be added per post.

The X rival is also testing two new features, namely view counts and pinned posts. While view counts were introduced on X late last year, shortly after Elon Musk took over the company, pinned posts have been a long-standing feature of the app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mosseri while revealing that Threads is testing these two new features wrote, "New tests on Threads 👨‍💻 First, we’re testing a way to show view counts on Threads posts, to see if it’s a helpful measure to understand whether the post is resonating with your community. Second, we’re testing a way for you to pin a post to your profile, or pin a reply to your post – tap "pin to profile" or "pin reply" in the 3-dot menu. Both tests are live now for a small number of people."

Mosseri also shared his admiration for the view counts feature, he wrote, “View counts are interesting as I think if we were shipping Instagram, or Facebook, today, we would probably have them. They give people a better sense of their reach, and generally more feedback is a good thing."

rEa {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!