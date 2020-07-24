Market share of Chinese phones fall 9% in June quarter on anti-China sentiment

Lack of alternatives is a major problem for buyers who don't want to buy phones by Chinese brands. Barring Samsung, Nokia, LG and Apple there aren't many options. Phones by LG and Nokia do not pose any serious challenge in terms of price to performance ratio. Apple's phones are too expensive and beyond the budget of average Indian buyers. The ASP (average selling price) for smartphones in India is $171 ( ₹12,801) as per IDC.