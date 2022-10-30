Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG to launch soon: Report

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV will get two fuel options for the first time since it was introduced in 2016. This SUV was initially sold as a diesel-only model and then switched to a petrol engine in 2020. Now, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to offer a CNG version of the Brezza, making it India’s first SUV to run with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

While the automaker is yet to officially announce details of the Brezza CNG, information leaked on the internet suggests that the price announcement and launch- for Maruti’s first CNG SUV are near. A list of the expected variants shows that the CNG iteration of the Brezza could share its variant line-up with its petrol-powered sibling, This indicates that Maruti is readying a CNG automatic powertrain for the Brezza.

Since its exit from the diesel market in 2020, Maruti has been pushing CNG models in the Indian market to convert prospective diesel buyers, While the Brezza was already expected to get a CNG option, the inclusion of an automatic variant confirms the automaker's aggressive push to promote its CNG range in India.

While its technical details are not out, reportedly the Brezza CNG will come with the same 1.50litre K15C DualJet engine that also does duty in the Ertiga CNG. This means, it could see a drop in power to 87hp from the standard Brezza petrol’s 100hp.

The Brezza petrol manual currently starts at ₹7.99 lakh and tops out at ₹12.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The CNG-powered version is likely to cost around ₹75,000 more, indicating that the Brezza CNG MT could be priced between ₹8.74 lakh-13.05 lakh (estimated).

Similarly, as the Brezza petrol automatic starts at ₹10.97 lakh and costs ₹13.80 lakh for the top=spec variant, expect the Brezza CNG automatic to start at around ₹11.72 lakh and go up to ₹14.55 lakh (estimated, ex-showroom). Notably, the Grand Vitara-based Toyota Hyryder strong hybrid starts at ₹15.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).