Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG to launch soon: Report

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG to launch soon: Report2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 10:29 PM IST
- While the automaker is yet to officially announce details of the Brezza CNG, information leaked on the internet suggests that the price announcement and launch- for Maruti’s first CNG SUV are near. A list of the expected variants shows that the CNG iteration of the Brezza could share its variant line-up with its petrol-powered sibling, This indicates that Maruti is readying a CNG automatic powertrain for the Brezza.