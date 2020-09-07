Marvel’s Avengers review: Not up to expectations

To be fair, there’s an intricate skill tree for each hero — six at launch. As you unlock new skills for your heroes, they really come into their own in terms of fighting styles. But the problem is that as a gamer, you have nearly no motivation to grind away for it. Especially because over time, everyone else around the world has the same heroes, with the same powers and skillsets. I haven’t fought with any hero since I unlocked Black Widow, because she’s the only one who’s somewhat fun to build up.