Marvel’s ‘Midnight Suns' game all set to release: All details

Further, the superheroes from Marvel take down Lilith and will do whatever it takes to foil the plans of Mother of Demons. The Avengers call upon the aid of the Midnight Suns: Nico, Blade, Minoru, Magnik and Ghost Rider. They resurrect an ancient warrior called Hunter to combat the Mother of Demons. Hunter is the child of Lilith and the only almighty who can defeat Lilith.

