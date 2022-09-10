Marvel’s ‘Midnight Suns' game all set to release: All details

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical single player role playing game. It features an original story-line set in the Marvel Universe. The story goes, after having been asleep for thousands of years, Lilith, Mother of Demons, comes back and is revived by the Hydra group.
The upcoming superhero game from Marvel, Midnight Suns, is all set to release on December 02, 2022. This game features some of the elitist characters from the Marvel fighting regime like Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange and more who have banded together under the Midnight Suns, a sub-group of Marvel super-beings. The team would try to stop the evil plans of Lilith, the mother of demons from coming to fruition.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical single player role playing game. It features an original storyline set in the Marvel Universe. The story goes, after having been asleep for thousands of years, Lilith, Mother of Demons, comes back and is revived by the Hydra group. After waking up, Lilith wishes to summon her evil master, Chthon.
Further, the superheroes from Marvel take down Lilith and will do whatever it takes to foil the plans of Mother of Demons. The Avengers call upon the aid of the Midnight Suns: Nico, Blade, Minoru, Magnik and Ghost Rider. They resurrect an ancient warrior called Hunter to combat the Mother of Demons. Hunter is the child of Lilith and the only almighty who can defeat Lilith.
Interestingly, Midnight Suns will have the option to pick a superhero team from iconic characters from X-Men family, Avengers team, the Runaways and more. Marvel has been releasing the character gameplay videos of various playable heroes like Spiderman, Ironman, Dr Strange, Captain America, Hunter, Scarlet Witch, Wolverine and others on a regular basis.
This upcoming Marvel game will launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStaion 4, Xbix Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.
Meanwhile, it was also reported recently that Gaming journalist Jeff Grubb has stated that Electronic Art is making another Marvel game during a Game Mess stream. In addition to the much anticipated Mass Effect game and a single-player shooter game, Iron Man Game could be the next.
Currently, there are no details on plot lines and mechanics of the game. Fans’ love for the character of Tony Stark grew even stronger after Avenger: Endgame. If the plot lines follow the story of Tony Stark, then it would be cherry on the cake for fans.
