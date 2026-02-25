Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 release date revealed, Insomniac promises ‘darker’, ‘brutal’ story

Marvel fans have reason to celebrate as Wolverine is set to arrive on their screens as a playable character.The surprise announcement was made by developer Insomniac Games in a social media post on Tuesday, where the company confirmed that the game will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 from 15 September 2026.

“Let's cut to the chase: Marvel's Wolverine launches September 15, 2026,” Insomniac Games wrote in the post.

“In this original story, Wolverine is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him,” reads a description for the game.

While the pre-order details for the game are not yet available, it can be wishlisted via the dedicated microsite. The teaser image shared by Insomniac on Tuesday showcases the classic Marvel anti-hero in a yellow-coloured jersey with black prints in the middle and his deadly claws.

What to expect from Wolverine? The game was first announced by Insomniac back in 2021, but more details about it remained under wraps. Thankfully, the game is still coming around two months before the official launch of GTA 6, which should give it plenty of time to settle down.

The confirmation on the game's release date came during Sony's State of Play event late last year, where Insomniac also debuted a teaser trailer for the game, showcasing Logan across various locations like Madripoor, the “frosted wilderness of Canada”, and the narrow city streets of Tokyo.

Insomniac dispelled all fears of Wolverine's dark character being washed away into a more palatable tone like the studio's Spider-Man series via the PlayStation Store page.

“The game will explore Logan's signature spin on heroism – which is much darker and more brutal than you might expect from Insomniac,” reads the description of the game.

Insomniac had earlier confirmed that Australian actor Liam McIntyre, who is known for his role in the TV series Spartacus, will voice Wolverine.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted by Sony last year, McIntyre called playing Logan one of the “biggest responsibilities” of his life. He said, “People hurt him, people take from him, people betray him, and he still fights for people who can't fight for themselves. It's one of the greatest honours of my life, one of the biggest responsibilities I've ever had, and one of the coolest things I've ever got to do.”

The game will also see a whole cast of characters, including Mystique and the brutish Omega Red.

“Some will fight alongside Logan against all odds, while others will unleash all-out attacks, such as the Reavers, an enemy faction that will keep our hero’s instincts on edge,” the description by Insomniac reads.

