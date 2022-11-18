Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Mass resignation at Twitter: Employees launches 'RIPTwitter' trend on platform

2 min read . 09:46 AM ISTLivemint
Twitter app used by employees began slowing down on Thursday

Twitter employees on Friday launched a ‘#RIPTwitter’ trend as hundreds of company's employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company.

The mass resignation at Twitter comes following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.

Here's some #RIPTwitter posts trending on social media platform:

 

In a poll on the workplace app Blind, which verifies employees through their work email addresses and allows them to share information anonymously, 42% of 180 people chose the answer for "Taking exit option, I'm free!" While only 7% of the poll participants said they "clicked yes to stay, I'm hardcore."

Musk unleashed chaos at Twitter just a few weeks since he took the helm of the company. Thousands of company staff were shown exit doors, citing the "loss in revenue of the company" as the reason.

And, those who have survived the layoff, have been asked to pledge to “hardcore" work or resign with severance pay.

Following this, several employees on Twitter announced that they were signing off after Musk’s deadline to pledge. Several employees took to a private forum outside of the company’s messaging board to discuss their planned departure, asking questions about how it might jeopardize their US visas or if they would get the promised severance pay, according to an employee fired earlier this week who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

While it’s not clear how many of Twitter’s already-decimated staff took Musk up on his offer, the newest round of departures means the platform is continuing to lose workers just as it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On Thursday evening, the version of the Twitter app used by employees began slowing down, according to a Reuters report.

Reports of Twitter outages rose sharply from less than 50 to about 350 reports on Thursday evening, according to the website Downdetector, which tracks website and app outages.

In a private chat on Signal with about 50 Twitter staffers, nearly 40 said they had decided to leave, according to the former employee.

And in a private Slack group for Twitter's current and former employees, about 360 people joined a new channel titled "voluntary layoff".

Blue hearts and salute emojis flooded Twitter and its internal chatrooms on Thursday, the second time in two weeks as Twitter employees said their goodbyes.

And by Friday morning (IST), dozens of Twitter employees across the United States and Europe had announced their departures in public Twitter posts, though each resignation could not be independently verified.

