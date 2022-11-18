Mass resignation at Twitter: Employees launches 'RIPTwitter' trend on platform

Twitter employees on Friday launched a ‘#RIPTwitter’ trend as hundreds of company's employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company.
Twitter employees on Friday launched a ‘#RIPTwitter’ trend as hundreds of company's employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company.
The mass resignation at Twitter comes following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
The mass resignation at Twitter comes following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Here's some #RIPTwitter posts trending on social media platform: