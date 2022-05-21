Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Massive discount on Apple iPhones! Get iPhone SE for as low as 1,000

Massive discount on Apple iPhones! Get iPhone SE for as low as 1,000

Flipkart is offering huge discounts, exchanges, and banking offer on several iPhone models including iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13
2 min read . 01:19 PM ISTLivemint

  • After the launch of the iPhone SE 3rd Gen or iPhone SE 2022, iPhone SE 2020 is being sold at a discount price. The 64GB variant is available on Flipkart for 30,499 with a 23% discount

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Do you also want to buy iPhone at a low price? If yes, then today is the day when you can gift yourself an iPhone. Flipkart is offering huge discounts, exchanges, and banking offer on several iPhone models including iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13. Using Flipkart's discount offer, one can get iPhone SE for just 1,000 while the iPhone 12 mini is available for less than 20,000 and the iPhone 13 mini for less than 32,000.

Do you also want to buy iPhone at a low price? If yes, then today is the day when you can gift yourself an iPhone. Flipkart is offering huge discounts, exchanges, and banking offer on several iPhone models including iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13. Using Flipkart's discount offer, one can get iPhone SE for just 1,000 while the iPhone 12 mini is available for less than 20,000 and the iPhone 13 mini for less than 32,000.

Here's how you can avail such a lucrative deal on Flipkart:

Here's how you can avail such a lucrative deal on Flipkart:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

iPhone SE deal on Flipkart: After the launch of the iPhone SE 3rd Gen or iPhone SE 2022, iPhone SE 2020 is being sold at a discount price. The 64GB variant is available on Flipkart for 30,499 with a discount of 23%. On exchanging the phone, one gets a further discount of up to 29,500 on the phone. That is, the price of the iPhone can be reduced to just 999.

iPhone 12 mini deal on Flipkart: The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini can be yours for less than 20,000. The phone is available on Flipkart for 49,999 with a discount of 16%. You will get a discount of up to 30,000 on buying it on the exchange. That is, the price of this iPhone model can be reduced to 19,999.

iPhone 13 mini deal on Flipkart: Currently, the iPhone 12 mini 120 GB variant is available for 64,999 on Flipkart with a 7% discount on it. However, one can buy this phone for as low as 31,999 by exchanging your old phone. If you buy it on trade-in then the price of the phone can be reduced by up to 33,000.

It must be noted that the amount of exchange bonus will depend on the condition and model of the old phone.