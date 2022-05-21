Massive discount on Apple iPhones! Get iPhone SE for as low as 1,000

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After the launch of the iPhone SE 3rd Gen or iPhone SE 2022, iPhone SE 2020 is being sold at a discount price. The 64GB variant is available on Flipkart for ₹30,499 with a 23% discount
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Do you also want to buy iPhone at a low price? If yes, then today is the day when you can gift yourself an iPhone. Flipkart is offering huge discounts, exchanges, and banking offer on several iPhone models including iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13. Using Flipkart's discount offer, one can get iPhone SE for just ₹1,000 while the iPhone 12 mini is available for less than ₹20,000 and the iPhone 13 mini for less than ₹32,000.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Do you also want to buy iPhone at a low price? If yes, then today is the day when you can gift yourself an iPhone. Flipkart is offering huge discounts, exchanges, and banking offer on several iPhone models including iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13. Using Flipkart's discount offer, one can get iPhone SE for just ₹1,000 while the iPhone 12 mini is available for less than ₹20,000 and the iPhone 13 mini for less than ₹32,000.
Here's how you can avail such a lucrative deal on Flipkart:
Here's how you can avail such a lucrative deal on Flipkart:
iPhone SE deal on Flipkart: After the launch of the iPhone SE 3rd Gen or iPhone SE 2022, iPhone SE 2020 is being sold at a discount price. The 64GB variant is available on Flipkart for ₹30,499 with a discount of 23%. On exchanging the phone, one gets a further discount of up to ₹29,500 on the phone. That is, the price of the iPhone can be reduced to just ₹999.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
iPhone 12 mini deal on Flipkart: The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini can be yours for less than ₹20,000. The phone is available on Flipkart for ₹49,999 with a discount of 16%. You will get a discount of up to ₹30,000 on buying it on the exchange. That is, the price of this iPhone model can be reduced to ₹19,999.
iPhone 13 mini deal on Flipkart: Currently, the iPhone 12 mini 120 GB variant is available for ₹64,999 on Flipkart with a 7% discount on it. However, one can buy this phone for as low as ₹31,999 by exchanging your old phone. If you buy it on trade-in then the price of the phone can be reduced by up to ₹33,000.