Massive iPhone 13 price cut in India! Get it for as low as 35,513. Here's how

Massive iPhone 13 price cut in India! Get it for as low as ₹35,513. Here's how2 min read . 08:22 PM IST
- iPhone 13 128GB is available at a reduced price after applying a bunch of offers available on Maple Store, an Apple Premium Reseller
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Apple iPhone 13, the latest in the firm's flagship lineup is a much-desired cell phone among mobile users in the country. While many Apple fans still can’t afford an iPhone 13, there are always alluring discounts and exchange offers on iPhones for those who want new deals to secure their new iPhone.
Apple iPhone 13, the latest in the firm's flagship lineup is a much-desired cell phone among mobile users in the country. While many Apple fans still can’t afford an iPhone 13, there are always alluring discounts and exchange offers on iPhones for those who want new deals to secure their new iPhone.
iPhone 13 128GB storage variant can be bought for as low as ₹35,513. The smartphone is available at a reduced price after applying a bunch of offers available on Maple Store, an Apple Premium Reseller.
iPhone 13 128GB storage variant can be bought for as low as ₹35,513. The smartphone is available at a reduced price after applying a bunch of offers available on Maple Store, an Apple Premium Reseller.
Also, the reseller is giving discounts on all Apple iPhone 13 models. At present, the handset is listed for purchase at a price of ₹79,990. This comes a day after e-commerce giant Amazon said that the Apple iPhone model will be sold at ₹66,900 during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022.
According to a banner on Maplestore website, iPhone 13 128GB is available with a huge discount of ₹44,477. The smartphone has a listed price of ₹79,990, and can be bought at a price of ₹35,513. The reduced price includes Maple exclusive discount of ₹10,387, ₹5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards, ₹5,000 exchange bonus, and buyback value of ₹24,000.
However, please noted that the exchange bonus is available only in stores, and applicable on iPhone 11 models which are in good condition.
Also, the store has said that all the models of iPhone 13 are available with discounts and cashback, which will depend on the iPhone model being bought. If you want to purchase the smartphone, you can register for the buyback offer on the reseller's website.
Apple is all set to unveil its upcoming iPhone 14 series later this year, with an upgraded front camera featuring autofocus.
As per reports from GSMArena, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed that all iPhones coming later this year will boast of autofocus front-facing cameras with an f/1.9 aperture. This comes as a major upgrade over past iPhones as they had persistently stuck with fixed focus selfie shooters and f/2.2 apertures for a long time.