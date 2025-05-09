Massive job cuts continue across tech sector in 2025, with 22,000 roles lost

The wave of tech layoffs shows no sign of slowing in 2025, with tens of thousands of jobs already lost this year, following a turbulent 2024 that saw more than 150,000 tech workers made redundant across 549 companies, according to data compiled by independent tracker Layoffs.fyi.

In 2025 to date, more than 22,000 tech jobs have been cut across the industry, with an especially sharp spike in February, when 16,084 roles were eliminated.This ongoing trend, reported byTechCrunch, underlines the deepening impact of restructuring, automation, and AI adoption across the tech sector.

Job cuts in May so far Reportedly, May has already seen significant layoffs. Match is cutting 13 per cent of its staff as part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at lowering expenses and boosting profitability. Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike is letting go of five per cent of its global workforce—about 500 employees—citing the need for greater operational efficiency as it pursues ambitious revenue targets. In a notable blow to the clean energy sector, Vancouver-based General Fusion, backed by prominent investors like Jeff Bezos, has dismissed 25 per cent of its staff. Meanwhile, Israeli cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct has cut 10 per cent of its workforce, marking its second round of layoffs in two years. Beam, the UK-based climate tech startup, has closed down its operations completely, resulting in job losses for approximately 200 employees.

Job cuts in April 2025 According to the report, April was another brutal month, with over 23,400 layoffs reported. NetApp cut 700 positions as part of an organisational restructuring, while Electronic Arts let go of up to 400 staff, with about 100 of those coming from its subsidiary, Respawn Entertainment. Expedia also implemented a three per cent reduction, primarily impacting its product and tech teams. Indian startups were not spared; Cars24 and Zopper laid off 200 and 100 employees respectively, amid ongoing restructuring.

Big names in tech made headlines as well. Meta cut over 100 jobs within its Reality Labs division, affecting virtual reality and hardware teams. Intel’s layoff announcement was the most dramatic, revealing plans to dismiss 21,000 employees—approximately 20 per cent of its global workforce. The move signals a massive shift as the chipmaker adjusts under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s leadership. General Motors laid off 200 workers from its Michigan electric vehicle factories, citing slowing EV demand.

Several other companies also announced significant cuts. Turo, the car rental startup, shed 150 positions following its aborted IPO. AI firm GupShup let go of 200 employees in its second wave of job cuts within five months. German logistics startup Forto reduced its workforce by one-third, and Wicresoft shut down its Chinese operations, affecting 2,000 workers, following Microsoft’s decision to end outsourcing amid rising geopolitical tensions.