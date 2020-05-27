Mcafee finds massive growth in corporate cloud attacks via personal device

MUMBAI: Cybersecurity firm McAfee has found a correlation between the increased use of cloud services and collaboration tools, such as Cisco WebEx, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, and a rise in cyberattacks targeting the cloud during the covid-19 pandemic.

Based on data from more than 30 million McAfee MVISION Cloud users worldwide between January and April, the research found a 50% increase in the use of cloud services, access from unmanaged devices and the rise of cloud-native threats by 630%. Access to the cloud by unmanaged, personal devices doubled, increasing risk for security professionals working to keep their data secure in the cloud.

“We are witnessing an explosive increase in remote working and adoption of collaborative tools across industries in India. We have seen Cloud-native threats multiply seven-fold. Cybercriminals are adept at adjusting their strategies and are now focusing their efforts to exploit the sudden acceleration in cloud adoption." said Sanjay Manohar, MD, McAfee India.

Cloud traffic from unmanaged devices and unsecure networks expose businesses to massive risk. Mitigating this risk will require companies to establish an integrated cloud security posture and deploy required solutions, Manohar said.

During the time surveyed, overall enterprise adoption of cloud services spiked 50%, including industries such as manufacturing and financial services that typically rely on legacy on-premises applications, networking and security more than others. Collaboration tools like Cisco WebEx, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Slack saw an increase of up to 600% in usage, led by the education sector.

The data set represents companies across all major industries across the globe, including financial services, healthcare, public sector, education, retail, technology, manufacturing and energy.

