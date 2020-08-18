MediaTek has launched a new chipset Dimensity 800U that will provide 5G connectivity to mid-range smartphones. The Dimensity 800U is the latest addition in MediaTek’s Dimensity series family. The 7nm Dimensity 800U chipset is designed for multi-core performance and 5G+5G Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) technology. The chipset manufacturer claims that this chipset will accelerate the rollout of 5G technology on mid-tier 5G smartphones.

The 5G modem in MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks, 5G+5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G two carrier aggregation. With MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology, the modem’s operating mode is managed based on network environment and data transmission quality, which the company claims will extend the battery life of mobile devices.

The Dimensity 800U chipset is built on the 7nm process and has an octa-core CPU with a dual cluster consisting of two Arm Cortex-A76 processors with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 processors with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. Dimensity 800U integrates an Arm Mali-G57 GPU, an independent AI processing unit (APU) and LPDDR4x RAM.

The new chipset will support 120Hz FHD+ displays as well as the HDR10+ standard for better visual quality. The chipset will also offer support for flexible camera placement with up to 64MP cameras and quad camera capabilities. Along with that there will be support for voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction technology, which will help lowering the standby power consumption of a voice assistant.

“MediaTek has always focused on enhancing the user experience with our leading semiconductor technology, whether consumers are streaming, gaming or taking photos," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U brings cutting-edge, next-gen technology to the Dimensity SoC series, bringing MediaTek’s advanced 5G, imaging and multimedia technologies to high-performance 5G smartphones that deliver incredible 5G experiences."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated