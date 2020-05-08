MediaTek unveils new flagship 5G-integrated chipset

Taiwanese company MediaTek has unveiled an enhanced new version of the flagship 5G chipset called Dimensity 1000. The new chip comes with upgraded features for gaming, video and power efficiency.

The Dimensity 1000 is based on the same core hardware as the previous version. Similar to the older version, the Dimensity 1000 is built on a 7nm process and features an identical 5G modem.The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 can support up to 144Hz refresh rate screens but only with 1080p resolution and up to a 21:9 aspect ratio. It uses the MiraVision technologies to improve per frame picture quality.

The chip maker has added something called "5G UltraSave", a built-in power saving mechanism that can dynamically switch between different power states to maximize the battery life.

"The single chip integrates in a suite of world-leading innovations in 5G connectivity and power-efficiency, plus unique display, video and gaming technologies that make it stand out," Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek's wireless communications business unit said in a statement.

There are also new technology additions to HyperEngine 2.0 to optimise the phone for a more fluid and immersive gaming experience.

It comes with a Resource Management Engine to intelligently manage CPU, GPU and memory resources, an upgraded Networking Engine for call and data concurrency, an intelligent switch between 5G and 4G networks based on application needs.

