OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in December 2022. Months after its launch, the artificial intelligence (AI) bot continues to maintain buzz around the world. In a latest, a man has created an AI clock that uses ChatGPT to create tiny poems to tell time.

“I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into," designer and blogger Matt Web wrote in a Twitter post.

Talking to The Verge, Webb said that he has been playing with OpenAI’s language models for a while. The clock, he explained is powered by an old Inky wHAT screen and a Raspberry Pi that he previously had set up as a regular text clock.

I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into https://t.co/HPFyCKoXAB pic.twitter.com/eJb0QGpNmq — Matt Webb 🌸🌼🌸 (@genmon) March 17, 2023

“There’s a single prompt to ChatGPT, and the clock uses OpenAI’s API. The time is a parameter to the prompt. The prompt instructs the AI to respond with two rhyming lines, and encourages it to be imaginative and profound," said Webb.

In a tweet, Webb expresses how he is impressed with the poems that the AI clock generates. “Hand on heart I did not include this kind of motivational positivity in the prompt!," he writes.

He also adds that the AI clock is able to explain the physical setup of the room and use it in poems, thanks to the ChatGPT prompts.

“I did describe the room from its pov, so it sometimes refers to books or the rug, or its own self as a small e-ink screen," he says.

“If I were an AI sommelier I’d say that ChatGPT is an easier drink with a long finish, very smooth, but GPT-3 is more complex and spicy," says Webb in The Verge report. “It’s tight with its words and has a better vocab. But not quite worth 10x the cost for something sitting on my bookshelves."