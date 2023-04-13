Meet AutoGPT, the autonomous GPT-4 tool revolutionizing AI

Meet AutoGPT, the autonomous GPT-4 tool revolutionizing AI3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:45 AM IST
- AutoGPT is an open-source endeavor that seeks to make GPT-4 entirely self-governing.
- This innovative technology has multiple uses, including serving as an agent for internet search and planning, autonomous coding and debugging, and functioning as an independent Twitter bot.
GPT-4 has given rise to a new phenomenon known as Auto-GPT, which is being regarded as a game changer despite initial concerns. The development of Auto-GPT started with the introduction of an open-source Python application bearing the same name. This innovation has helped to shift attitudes towards Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by showcasing its potential.
