Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal recently shared heartwarming photos of 'Bijlee,' the newest member of Ola Electric. The name, coincidentally translates to 'electricity,' cleverly aligning with the company's identity. The pictures, shared by Aggarwal on microblogging site Twitter has now gone viral.

The viral pictures also feature Bijlee's official Ola Electric ID card, causing a buzz on social media. Bijlee's employee code on the ID card is humorously listed as '440 V,' playfully referring to the standard voltage used in electrical systems. The ID card humorously displays her blood group as 'PAW +ve,' adding a charming touch. It also mentions Ola Electric's Bengaluru office address, signifying her presence at the Koramangala branch.

Adding to the fun, the ID card reveals that Bijlee 'prefers Slack' as her mode of communication with human colleagues. In case of emergencies, she can be reached at 'BA's office,' referring to Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal.

Twitter users have fallen in love with Bijlee, showering her with affection and turning the post into an instant hit, garnering over 1,400 likes in no time. The comments section is filled with praises and clever comparisons, with one user even likening her to the popular animated character 'Bolt' for her lightning-fast presence at Ola Electric."

“This is Bijlee’s world, we are all just living in it," writes another.

Ola Electric recently opened the purchase window for Ola S1 Air. The electric scooter is currently available for ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who had made prior bookings. For others interested in the electric scooter, it will cost an additional ₹10,000.

The company announced to extend the introductory price of ₹1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) of Ola S1 Air till August 15.

Ola S1 Air electric scooter competes with electric scooters like the Ather 450S and TVS iQube. It has feature telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, along with drum brakes on both ends. The scooter has sport a new neon green paint scheme and a practical grab rail.