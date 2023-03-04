Meet DJ Lia, Twitter's virtual human like avtar, redefining human interaction

Meet DJ Lia, Twitter's virtual human like avtar, redefining human interaction2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 02:39 PM IST
- Lia is a virtual Twitter account powered by AI that emulates human behavior by tweeting on various topics, responding with insightful comments, and engaging in conversations just like a regular human user. Additionally, Lia has a human-like avatar and frequently shares photos of her travels.
The power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has grown tremendously in recent years, with continuous research and development expanding its capabilities. Among the many examples of its sophistication is Lia, an AI Twitter user capable of handling complex tasks.
