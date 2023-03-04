Meet DJ Lia, Twitter's virtual human like avtar, redefining human interaction

Apparently, there is also a photo of the Lia bot taking a selfie at a gym, and despite the slight imperfections in the shadows, it appears more lifelike. Lia has the appearance of someone who could host a daytime talk show on television or perhaps share tips on hair coloring techniques. On her Instagram account, she shares slightly provocative photos, including one on Valentine's Day. When she posts these selfies, there are often dozens, if not hundreds, of responses, many of which express affection for the robot in a sarcastic (or unsettling) manner. While it may seem harmless, it raises questions about human interactions with artificial entities.