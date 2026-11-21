Ishita Jain has joined Google in an artificial intelligence (AI) Go-to-Market (GTM) role. In her new position, she will work closely with enterprises across Southeast Asia, with a focus on driving the growth of AI in the region.

Ishita Jain joins Google in AI GTM role Jain announced her move in a LinkedIn post, according to a report by Exchange4Media published on 21 November. The appointment adds to Google's efforts to expand its AI business and work more closely with companies looking to use the technology.

Before joining Google, Jain worked with Oracle Corporation and Infosys Limited. These are two major names in the technology services and software industry. Her previous experience includes working in the enterprise technology space.

The company has not publicly shared further details about her exact responsibilities, the teams she will work with or the markets she will directly handle.

What will her new role involve? Go-to-market, commonly called GTM, refers to the work a company does to take a product or service to customers. This can include understanding customer needs, explaining the value of a product, building business relationships and helping turn interest into actual use.

In an AI-focused GTM role, this work can involve helping businesses understand how AI tools can fit into their operations and what they can achieve with them.

Jain's focus on enterprises across Southeast Asia places her in a region where businesses and consumers are showing growing interest in AI. The role will involve working with companies in the region to support the adoption and growth of AI-related products and services.

Google's growing focus on AI in Southeast Asia Google has been highlighting the growing use of AI across Southeast Asia. In its Gemini Southeast Asia Report, published in July 2026, the company said the number of active Gemini app users in the region had more than doubled over the previous year.

The report also pointed to the importance of local languages in AI adoption. Nearly 70% of Gemini prompts in the region were in native languages, according to Google's findings. This shows why products need to work well across different languages and local needs.

Google's October 2026 e-Conomy SEA report, prepared with Temasek and Bain & Company, also highlighted the growing role of AI in the region's economy. It estimated that generative AI was being used by 243 million people across Southeast Asia, equal to 58% of the working population in the six major markets covered by the report.

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The report said AI adoption was spreading across areas such as shopping, travel, online media and other services. For technology companies, this creates an opportunity to work with businesses that want to bring AI into their products and daily operations.