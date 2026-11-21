Ishita Jain has joined Google in an artificial intelligence (AI) Go-to-Market (GTM) role. In her new position, she will work closely with enterprises across Southeast Asia, with a focus on driving the growth of AI in the region.

Ishita Jain joins Google in AI GTM role Jain announced her move in a LinkedIn post, according to a report by Exchange4Media published on 21 November. The appointment adds to Google's efforts to expand its AI business and work more closely with companies looking to use the technology.

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Before joining Google, Jain worked with Oracle Corporation and Infosys Limited. These are two major names in the technology services and software industry. Her previous experience includes working in the enterprise technology space.

The company has not publicly shared further details about her exact responsibilities, the teams she will work with or the markets she will directly handle.

What will her new role involve? Go-to-market, commonly called GTM, refers to the work a company does to take a product or service to customers. This can include understanding customer needs, explaining the value of a product, building business relationships and helping turn interest into actual use.

In an AI-focused GTM role, this work can involve helping businesses understand how AI tools can fit into their operations and what they can achieve with them.

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Jain's focus on enterprises across Southeast Asia places her in a region where businesses and consumers are showing growing interest in AI. The role will involve working with companies in the region to support the adoption and growth of AI-related products and services.

Google's growing focus on AI in Southeast Asia Google has been highlighting the growing use of AI across Southeast Asia. In its Gemini Southeast Asia Report, published in July 2026, the company said the number of active Gemini app users in the region had more than doubled over the previous year.

The report also pointed to the importance of local languages in AI adoption. Nearly 70% of Gemini prompts in the region were in native languages, according to Google's findings. This shows why products need to work well across different languages and local needs.

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Google's October 2026 e-Conomy SEA report, prepared with Temasek and Bain & Company, also highlighted the growing role of AI in the region's economy. It estimated that generative AI was being used by 243 million people across Southeast Asia, equal to 58% of the working population in the six major markets covered by the report.

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The report said AI adoption was spreading across areas such as shopping, travel, online media and other services. For technology companies, this creates an opportunity to work with businesses that want to bring AI into their products and daily operations.

Jain's appointment comes as Google continues to build its AI presence in the region. While the company has not shared specific targets for her new role, her focus will be on working with enterprises across Southeast Asia to drive AI growth.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.