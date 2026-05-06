Meet Remy: Google is creating a ‘24/7 personal agent’ to manage your digital life, says report

Google is working on a new ‘personal agent’ for Gemini that is designed to take actions on a user's behalf. As per a new report by Business Insider, the new agent, codenamed ‘Remy’, is designed to function as a “24/7 personal agent” for work, school, and everyday life.

"It elevates the Gemini app into a true assistant that can take actions on your behalf — not just answer questions or generate content," an internal description of Remy is said to have read.

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Google's answer to OpenClaw? The report notes that Remy sounds very similar to OpenClaw, the viral AI agent platform that went viral earlier this year for its ability to take actions on behalf of users like summarising emails, managing calendars, replying to messages, and even navigating websites. The popularity of OpenClaw eventually led to the platform being acquired by OpenAI.

The internal document also reportedly noted that Remy is deeply integrated across Google's ecosystem and can “monitor for things that matter to you, handle complex tasks proactively, and learn your preferences over time.”

Watch: Why Sam Altman Hired OpenClaw Creator Peter Steinberger In BIGGEST Agentic AI Push Ever

When is Remy launching? The report notes that there is no public timeline for launching Remy yet. The description of the new AI project calls it a "dogfooding" project, which is a standard practice in the tech industry where employees test products internally before a public rollout.

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However, the company is all set to hold its I/O event later in the month, and Remy could potentially be unveiled there. The company also has a history of showing off its biggest AI updates during I/O, especially after it shifted Pixel phone launches to the October window.

The company recently launched its Gemini 2.5 Pro model, AI Mode in Google Search, and Deep Research tool. The company had also shown many AI projects that it did not immediately release, including Project Mariner, an AI agent that can use a browser to perform multi-step tasks on behalf of users.

As for the naming of the new AI agent, the report notes that it isn't clear why Google decided to name its new tool ‘Remy’, but the name has its origin in the Latin word Remigus, which means "oarsman" or "rower," and could be a reference to the AI agent doing a lot of work on behalf of users. The name could also be a reference to the chef rat in the Pixar movie Ratatouille.

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An earlier report by Business Insider noted that Google employees were given access to an internal AI tool called ‘Agent Smith’, which can automate tasks like coding.

The report noted that Agent Smith was a reference to the popular antagonist from the movie The Matrix, where Smith is a software agent inside the simulated world designed to monitor, control, and maintain order, and is capable of acting independently and intelligently.

Moreover, the agent also had a similar feature to OpenClaw where employees could assign tasks to the agent and monitor progress via their mobile phones through internal chat platforms.