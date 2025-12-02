Meet the Indian-origin AI founders dominating Forbes’ latest 30 Under 30 list

Forbes has released the 2026 30 Under 30 list for Artificial Intelligence, which features a number of young founders who are changing the tech landscape, many of whom are of Indian origin. Here's a list of all the leaders of Indian origin found in the coveted 30 Under 30 list.

Leaders in 30 Under 30 list 1) Adit Abraham and Raunak Chowdhuri – Cofounders, Reducto Chowdhuri and Abraham are MIT grads who named their startup after the popular spell from Harry Potter that shatters objects. The AI platform is designed to unlock and interpret the vast amounts of data buried in unstructured documents.

Reducto has so far processed over 250 million pages, including from companies like Scale AI, Vanta and Airtable, as per Forbes. The AI startup has also raised over $100 million in funding and was last valued at $600 million in October.

2) Advith Chelikani – Cofounder, Pylon Chelikani co founded Pylon alongside Robert Eng and Marty Kausas. The startup helps B2B teams monitor and manage customer issues across platforms like Slack, Microsoft Teams, email, in app chat, ticket forms, Slack community and more.

The company has garnered over 750 B2B customers like ElevenLabs, Together.ai and Linear.

3) Karun Kaushik – Cofounder, Delve Kaushik launched Delve out of an MIT dorm room with cofounder Selin Kocalar. The company was initially aimed at building a medical scribe before pivoting to automate compliance processes. The company uses AI to automate achieving security standards like SOC 2 and HIPAA. Delve currently has over 500 companies among its clientele, including AI coding platform Lovable.

The startup recently closed a $32 million funding round led by Insight Partners at a $300 million valuation.

4) Samir Dutta and Kunal Tangri – Cofounders, Farsight Dutta and Tangri are MIT computer science graduates who, along with cofounder Noah Faro, are building AI agents that can generate power Excel models, pitch decks and research memos in the formats used by financial firms within seconds.

The startup has already onboarded around 30 financial institutions, primarily investment banks and private equity firms.

5) Nikhil Gupta – Cofounder, Vapi Gupta co founded Vapi alongside Jordan Dearsley with the initial idea of building an AI therapist. The company later pivoted and now provides developers with tools to build and deploy voice enabled AI agents that can hold natural conversations with human like latency.

6) Finsam Samson – Cofounder, Accordance Samson teamed up with former Stanford classmate David Yue to start Accordance in 2024. The company is developing an AI system which can handle complex tax and accounting problems that traditional software cannot handle.