Meet the lawyer trying to keep Google from being broken up

Meet the lawyer trying to keep Google from being broken up5 min read . 02:51 PM IST
With antitrust challenges intensifying, longtime executive Kent Walker is now big man on company campus
That is Kent Walker, the company’s chief legal officer and head of global affairs, whose role puts him at the center of the search giant’s antitrust challenges. It also gives him the power to lead the defense that will determine whether one of the world’s dominant conglomerates is able to keep growing—or gets clipped.
Google faces formidable legal challenges. Its parent, Alphabet Inc., was sued by federal prosecutors in October for allegedly abusing monopoly power in its flagship search engine, and this week state attorneys general added their own pair of lawsuits targeting digital advertising, among other areas. Google broadly denies the claims and says it will contest them in court.
