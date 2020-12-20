Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Meet the lawyer trying to keep Google from being broken up
Kent Walker, Google’s chief legal officer and head of global affairs, believes the search behemoth has been unfairly maligned Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Meet the lawyer trying to keep Google from being broken up

5 min read . 02:51 PM IST Rob Copeland , The Wall Street Journal

With antitrust challenges intensifying, longtime executive Kent Walker is now big man on company campus

That is Kent Walker, the company’s chief legal officer and head of global affairs, whose role puts him at the center of the search giant’s antitrust challenges. It also gives him the power to lead the defense that will determine whether one of the world’s dominant conglomerates is able to keep growing—or gets clipped.

Google faces formidable legal challenges. Its parent, Alphabet Inc., was sued by federal prosecutors in October for allegedly abusing monopoly power in its flagship search engine, and this week state attorneys general added their own pair of lawsuits targeting digital advertising, among other areas. Google broadly denies the claims and says it will contest them in court.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.