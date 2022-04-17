Meet the Twitter army of Elon Musk superfans

Now Mr. Pathole has 125,100 followers on his account, @Ppathole, and fields requests from people to pitch business ideas to Mr. Musk. He recently asked if the CEO would “consider building a new social-media platform with an open source algorithm, where free speech is given top priority." The Tesla chief replied, “Am giving serious thought to this," and on Thursday he said that he would implement those ideas if he were able to take Twitter private.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}