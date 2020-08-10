Home >Technology >News >Meet this new mini pc. You can fit more than one in your pocket
In size, it is similar to Amazon's Fire TV Stick
In size, it is similar to Amazon's Fire TV Stick

Meet this new mini pc. You can fit more than one in your pocket

Updated: 10 Aug 2020, 04:28 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

The T98 Mini gets 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 32 GB of eMMC Flash for internal storage. The computer is powered by the Allwinner H6 system-on-chip which gets four Cortex-A53 cores with a Mali-T720 GPU

There was a time when computers required floors and floors of space even for the simplest of computations and now it’s common for everyone to carry a small computer in their pockets. However, the evolution of computers has taken us even further with components measuring in nanometers.

A report by TechRadar has spotted another achievement in computing. An Android powered personal computer that’s hardly any bigger than a USB drive. The report claims the device is called T98 Mini and it measures 38 x 89 x 15mm. For reference, the Amazon Fire TV Stick measures 85.9 mm x 30.0 mm x 12.6 mm.

The T98 Mini gets 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 32 GB of eMMC Flash for internal storage. The computer is powered by the Allwinner H6 system-on-chip which gets four Cortex-A53 cores with a Mali-T720 GPU. The device, according to the report, can even support 6K resolution.

In order to connect to a screen, the device gets an HDMI output which supports HDMI 2.1 (4K at 60Hz). Despite being of such small size, the device houses plenty of ports including a two microUSB ports (one OTG, one for power), a USB 3.0 port and even a microSD card slot. However, it seems to be lacking a few things as well which is no 802.11ac Wi-Fi nor an audio connector.

The device will be using Android 9.0 as the operating system which will support important office applications from both Microsoft 365 and even Google G Suite.

For all the functionality and the benefit of size, the product seems to be priced reasonably well. On a website called Banggood, the T98 Mini is priced at $42.62 (roughly around 3,190).

