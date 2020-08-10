Meet this new mini pc. You can fit more than one in your pocket

In order to connect to a screen, the device gets an HDMI output which supports HDMI 2.1 (4K at 60Hz). Despite being of such small size, the device houses plenty of ports including a two microUSB ports (one OTG, one for power), a USB 3.0 port and even a microSD card slot. However, it seems to be lacking a few things as well which is no 802.11ac Wi-Fi nor an audio connector.