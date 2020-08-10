Meet this new mini pc. You can fit more than one in your pocket

There was a time when computers required floors and floors of space even for the simplest of computations and now it’s common for everyone to carry a small computer in their pockets. However, the evolution of computers has taken us even further with components measuring in nanometers.
A report by TechRadar has spotted another achievement in computing. An Android powered personal computer that’s hardly any bigger than a USB drive. The report claims the device is called T98 Mini and it measures 38 x 89 x 15mm. For reference, the Amazon Fire TV Stick measures 85.9 mm x 30.0 mm x 12.6 mm.
The T98 Mini gets 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 32 GB of eMMC Flash for internal storage. The computer is powered by the Allwinner H6 system-on-chip which gets four Cortex-A53 cores with a Mali-T720 GPU. The device, according to the report, can even support 6K resolution.
In order to connect to a screen, the device gets an HDMI output which supports HDMI 2.1 (4K at 60Hz). Despite being of such small size, the device houses plenty of ports including a two microUSB ports (one OTG, one for power), a USB 3.0 port and even a microSD card slot. However, it seems to be lacking a few things as well which is no 802.11ac Wi-Fi nor an audio connector.
The device will be using Android 9.0 as the operating system which will support important office applications from both Microsoft 365 and even Google G Suite.
For all the functionality and the benefit of size, the product seems to be priced reasonably well. On a website called Banggood, the T98 Mini is priced at $42.62 (roughly around ₹3,190).