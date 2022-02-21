Meituan shows China tech isn’t delivering yet

There is no mention of how, or for how long online food-delivery platforms should cut fees. Meituan’s take of every dollar spent on food delivery on its platform in the third quarter of 2021 was around 13.4%. Morgan Stanley estimates that a one-percentage-point drop in that monetization rate would lower Meituan’s overall food-delivery revenue by 7%. Meituan made more than half of its revenue from food delivery in the third quarter, though its higher-margin hotel and travel segment delivered higher profits.