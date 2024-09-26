Websites exposing Aadhaar and PAN details blocked: MeitY cracks down on insecure websites amid privacy concerns
The Ministry of Electronics has blocked sites exposing Aadhaar and PAN details, with UIDAI filing complaints. CERT-In issued guidelines for security improvements. The upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, will further enhance protections for sensitive data in India.
The Government of India has blocked several websites that were found to be exposing sensitive personal information, including Aadhaar and PAN card details of Indian citizens. This action was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also filed an official complaint with the police authorities, accusing these websites of violating Section 29(4) of the Aadhaar Act, 2016.