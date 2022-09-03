MeitY organises deep dive training programme on cyber security for CISOs

The programme is organised for CISOs and frontline IT officials from various ministries and departments, government and semi-government organisations from central and state governments, PSUs, and banks among others.
Aimed at creating awareness around cyber security and developing an empowered and strong cyber ecosystem in government organisations, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) conducted a five-day deep dive training programme.
The programme is organised for chief information security officers (CISOs) and frontline IT officials from various ministries and departments, government and semi-government organisations from central and state governments, PSUs, and banks among others.
The training program was a part of a series of workshops organised by the National e-Governance Division at MeitY under the Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative. It will help the CISOs and other participants to equip themselves with a better understanding of the emerging cyber threat landscape and understand best practices in cyber security so that they are able to translate the benefits of secure cyberspace to individual organisations and citizens at large.
The inaugural session of the programme was attended by Abhishek Singh, P&CEO, NeGD and S.N. Tripathi, DG, IIPA.
Stressing the importance of cyber security in the present scenario of growing cyber-attacks, Tripathi encouraged CISO officers to think innovatively and futuristically while supporting the cybersecurity endeavours of their organisations.
In his address, Abhishek Singh insisted on the need for robust cybersecurity conduct at an individual level and requested all CISO participants for use of properly licensed software. He also reminded them of various GOI initiatives in the said domain, particularly highlighting the very responsive National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) to address potential cyber threats on critical infrastructure.
The Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative was launched in January 2018 by MeitY and it is the first public-private partnership of its kind that leverages the expertise of the IT industry in cyber security along with MeitY’s organisations such as CDAC, CERT-In, NIC and STQC as the knowledge partners in this training programme.
From June 2018 to September 2022, 29 batches of training have already been conducted and around 1,224 CISOs and other frontline IT officials from central and state governments, PSUs, banks and government organizations have been trained.
The program is being conducted from August 22 to 26, 2022. At the end of the sessions, it is envisaged that the CISOs will be equipped and empowered to handle cybersecurity challenges in their respective organizations and spread requisite awareness about cybercrime and build capacities for safety measures for CISOs and frontline IT staff across all government departments.