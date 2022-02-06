MeitY to hire CEO, CTO, CFO for India Semiconductor Mission: Official

According to details shared by the MeitY official, the ministry is looking for a person with over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and more than 10 years of experience at global level to serve as chief executive officer (CEO) of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The applicant for CEO position should have served in a leadership position earlier at least at the position of vice-president. The CEO will head the mission.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}