Memory chip makers face a prolonged price slump4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:29 PM IST
Analysts expect sharp declines through at least year’s first half, piling pressure on industry that has been cutting back
SEOUL : Memory-chip prices, which dropped steeply over the past year, are expected to keep falling in the first half of 2023, putting more pressure on an industry that has already cut investments and jobs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×