Message claiming govt will monitor WhatsApp chats is fake!2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 02:47 PM IST
- WhatsApp currently shows a single tick for a message sent, a double tick for a message delivered and a Blue double tick for message read.
Listen to this article
A message has been doing rounds on the internet which claims that the Government of India will monitor WhatsApp chats and will also take action against people. If you too have received the message, then be warned. The message is fake. A fact check of the message done by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check found the message to be untrue.