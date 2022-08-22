Message claiming govt will monitor WhatsApp chats is fake!

Interestingly, the fake circulation links the number of ticks for a message to some random actions. For example- a three Blue tick for a WhatsApp message, it says, will mean that the government has taken note of your message. If the number of ticks is 2 Blue and 1 Red, it would mean that the government can take action against you. While one Blue tick and two Red ticks will suggest that the government is screening your data. And the three Red ticks will denote that the government has initiated action and you will receive a summon from the court. Do note that this is all fake, false, untrue and highly laughable. Do not fall for such messages. Also, Meta-owned WhatsApp claims that the messages are end-to-end encrypted and can not be read by others, even WhatsApp.