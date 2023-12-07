Meta adds end-to-end encryption to Messenger and Facebook. Details here
Meta on Wednesday announced that the company is adding end-to-end encryption functionality to personal messages and calls on Messenger and Facebook. The California-based company, which also owns other popular messaging platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, also announced other new privacy features that will help users control their ‘messaging experience’.