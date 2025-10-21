Meta adds new alerts on WhatsApp and Messenger to help users spot potential scams: here's how it works

Meta will warn WhatsApp and Messenger users against potential scams while sharing tools to help keep their accounts secure. The company says it has detected and disrupted close to 8 million criminal scams on Facebook and Instagram in Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and the United Arab Emirates. These scams were perpetuated through messaging, dating apps, social media, crypto, and other apps.

​The tech giant also says that it took action on over 21,000 pages and accounts pretending to be customer support on Facebook in order to trick people into sharing their information.

​Meta's warning on WhatsApp and Messenger ​Meta will show a new warning on WhatsApp when users attempt to share their screen with an unknown person during a video call. While sharing their screen, users will be greeted with a notification prompting them to share their screen with only people they trust and warning that they might end up sharing sensitive information like banking information.

​“We know scammers may pressure their targets to share their screen to trick people into giving away sensitive information including bank details or verification codes. With this new tool we give our users more context to spot and avoid scams,” the company says in its blog post.

WhatsApp alert

​Meta is also testing a more advanced scam detection system in chats on Messenger. After the new system is enabled, Meta will warn users when it detects a potentially scammy message and give users the option to send their recent chat to an AI scam review.

​“If a potential scam is detected, you will get more information on common scams, and we will suggest actions including blocking or reporting the suspicious account,” Meta says.

​The company, however, did not share any timeline on when its new feature will be making its way to the Messenger application.

Meta alert on Messenger

​Meta also shared information about the various education efforts it is taking around the globe to make users aware about scams. As part of this, the company says it partnered with multiple comedy creators in India to drive scam awareness in public spaces, including about its safety features like Two-Factor Authentication and the Block and report feature.