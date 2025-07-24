Meta AI may soon talk back: WhatsApp tests real-time voice mode

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly trialling a new feature that would enable Android users to engage in real-time voice conversations with Meta AI, its in-built chatbot. The functionality is currently being tested with select beta users and is expected to expand in future updates.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature tracker that monitors WhatsApp developments, the voice chat capability was observed in the latest beta release, version 2.25.21.21, for Android.

The voice interaction option could allow users to initiate a conversation with Meta AI either by tapping a waveform icon within the chat interface or by switching to voice mode mid-conversation. A separate toggle in the app’s settings under “Voice Preferences” could let users enable automatic voice mode entry when accessing the chatbot, although this setting remains off by default and applies solely to the chat tab.

In the Calls tab, the Meta AI icon is reported to automatically switch to the waveform symbol, allowing voice interaction to be triggered directly, a move seemingly designed to align the feature with the tab’s existing purpose.

Once activated, users are expected to view suggested conversation topics in the centre of the screen, intended to help begin the interaction. The interface could include a collapse icon in the upper left corner, offering the ability to minimise the voice chat, similar to a standard WhatsApp call, and continue talking while using other apps.

To end the voice session, users can reportedly tap an 'X' icon at the bottom of the screen, exit the chat, or simply start typing to revert to text mode. Ongoing conversations can be monitored via WhatsApp’s in-app call notification and Android’s microphone activity alert.