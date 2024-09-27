Meta unveiled a host of new AI-powered features for Meta AI on WhatsApp at the Meta Connect event on Thursday. WhatsApp users will now be able to have real-time conversations with the AI chatbot, send it photos to edit and get smarter responses. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company says the new updates will make it easier for people to explore their ideas, improve their chats and try new things.

While Meta has released many new features, the one that has gained the most momentum is the introduction of Meta AI's voice mode, which allows users to have a real-time conversation with the AI chatbot, similar to the similar feature available on ChatGPT. Meta AI's voice mode had been spotted in WhatsApp's beta application for some time, but had not been widely released until now.

New Meta AI features on WhatsApp:

1) Talk to me: WhatsApp users will be able to talk to Meta AI by pressing the waveform button and asking the AI chatbot questions. Meta has also promised that Meta AI will soon have access to various celebrity voices, including Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key and Kristen Bell.

2) Look at this: Meta AI on WhatsApp can now take image inputs, analyse what it is looking at and answer any questions users may have. In the example shared by Meta, a picture of a new dish was sent to Meta AI and detailed instructions on how to make it were requested.

3) Edit my photo: While the above two features have been available in the free version of ChatGPT for some time, Meta has taken it a step further by allowing WhatsApp users to not only share their photos with Meta AI, but also ask the chatbot to edit them.

Meta AI will now be able to remove unwanted people from the image, change the background or colour of an object, and more.

