Meta AI on WhatsApp can now talk to you and edit your photos. Here's how the new feature works
At the Meta Connect event, Meta revealed AI enhancements for WhatsApp, enabling real-time conversations and image editing. Notable features include voice interaction and the ability to analyze and provide instructions based on user-submitted images, enhancing user experience and creativity.
Meta unveiled a host of new AI-powered features for Meta AI on WhatsApp at the Meta Connect event on Thursday. WhatsApp users will now be able to have real-time conversations with the AI chatbot, send it photos to edit and get smarter responses. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company says the new updates will make it easier for people to explore their ideas, improve their chats and try new things.